Aaron Martin was nominated for League Two Player of the Month in September

Harrogate Town forward Aaron Martin has extended his contract with the League Two club until the summer of 2023.

The 29-year-old, who joined from Guiseley last March, has scored six goals in 38 appearances this season.

He started Harrogate's National League promotion final win over Notts County at Wembley last August.

"I'd like to think in the next two years we've got a real chance of making it to League One and push towards the play offs," Martin said.