Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Sir Alex Ferguson, Aberdeen, Hearts, Dundee Utd
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says he trusts Glen Kamara "with my life" as he pledged to support the midfielder after alleged racist abuse from Slavia Prague defender Ondrej Kudela. (Daily Record)
Belgian club KV Oostende, where Jack Hendry is currently on loan from Celtic, have opened talks with the Scotland defender over a permanent move. (Daily Record)
Celtic should show themselves to be "bigger" than Rangers by giving Gerrard's side a guard of honour before Sunday's Old Firm derby, says former Parkhead defender Gary Caldwell. (Scotsman)
Ayr United have signed 22-year-old Rangers midfielder Jamie Barjonas on loan for the rest of the season. (Sun)
Sir Alex Ferguson has backed former Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes to soon be offered another "big" job following his Pittodrie exit last week. (Times)
Hearts are looking to strengthen their squad "in all areas" for an expected return to the Premiership next season, says head coach Robbie Neilson. (Edinburgh Evening News)
Dundee United manager Micky Mellon says striker Lawrence Shankland has been assured by Scotland head coach Steve Clarke the door is not closed on his international hopes despite being left out of the squad for the opening World Cup qualifiers. (Courier)