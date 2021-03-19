Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says he trusts Glen Kamara "with my life" as he pledged to support the midfielder after alleged racist abuse from Slavia Prague defender Ondrej Kudela. (Daily Record) external-link

Belgian club KV Oostende, where Jack Hendry is currently on loan from Celtic, have opened talks with the Scotland defender over a permanent move. (Daily Record) external-link

Celtic should show themselves to be "bigger" than Rangers by giving Gerrard's side a guard of honour before Sunday's Old Firm derby, says former Parkhead defender Gary Caldwell. (Scotsman) external-link

Ayr United have signed 22-year-old Rangers midfielder Jamie Barjonas on loan for the rest of the season. (Sun) external-link

Sir Alex Ferguson has backed former Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes to soon be offered another "big" job following his Pittodrie exit last week. (Times) external-link

Hearts are looking to strengthen their squad "in all areas" for an expected return to the Premiership next season, says head coach Robbie Neilson. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link