Buckley Town and Colwyn Bay are two of the second tier clubs who will not play again this season

The 2020-21 Cymru North and Cymru South seasons have been cancelled, the Football Association of Wales has confirmed.

The two second-tier leagues have not had their elite status designation reinstated by the National Sport Group (NSG).

"The FAW fully understands the frustrations felt by many throughout the country of not being able to play, volunteer and support their clubs.," a statement said.

"However, these are unprecedented times and the FAW is not responsible for the national COVID-19 policies and guidelines, which are in place to keep the nation as safe as possible."

The second-tier leagues had been due to restart in January before the latest lockdown, having not begun their campaigns.

The Cymru Premier and the Welsh Premier Women's League resumed earlier in March after having their elite status reinstated.

Cymru North and South clubs had been due to resume later this month pending reinstatement of elite status but the season has now been cancelled due to the ongoing public health crisis.