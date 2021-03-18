Last updated on .From the section Crewe

Barry Bennell has been convicted five times and is serving a 34-year sentence

Crewe Alexandra have apologised to all the survivors of Barry Bennell's abuse, expressing "wholehearted regret" that the club were unaware of the sexual crimes committed by the former coach.

Bennell is serving a 34-year jail term for abusing boys between 1979 and 1991 while at Crewe and Manchester City.

Crewe said they acknowledge "more could have been done to monitor" Bennell.

The admission follows an independent review into historical child sexual abuse in football.

Crewe said that even with the review, they "may still not have got to the truth of any matters at that time" and that they are "sorry to every survivor of abuse".

