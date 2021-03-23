2022 World Cup qualifiers: Pick your England starting XI to face San Marino at Wembley
Last updated on .From the section England
Euro 2020 starts in fewer than three months and the international fixtures are coming thick and fast.
A schedule rejigged because of coronavirus means Gareth Southgate and England have to navigate their way through three 2022 World Cup qualifiers this month, matches that would normally take place after the Euros.
It gives the matches added importance, as players attempt to stake their claim for inclusion at this summer's European Championship finals.
Jesse Lingard, Luke Shaw and John Stones have been recalled to the squad, while Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins and West Bromwich Albion keeper Sam Johnstone have been given their first England call-ups.
If you were in Southgate's shoes for the match against San Marino on Thursday, who would make your starting XI?
Select your England team using the team selector below and you can share it on social media using #bbcfootball.
England XI v San Marino
Select your England XI to face San Marino below.
