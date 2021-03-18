Swansea won 2-0 at Cardiff in December's reverse fixture.

Steve Cooper wants Swansea City's players to embrace the challenge of achieving an historic triumph in Saturday's Championship derby against Cardiff City.

Swansea take on their bitter rivals looking to complete a first ever League double in this fixture.

"There's a first for everything and if Saturday is that time, then brilliant, we have to go for it," Cooper said.

"I would much rather be going into it knowing you can do the double rather than the other team do it, that's for sure."

Cooper added: "That is something to thrive on and get excited about. It is not a pressure it's an opportunity."

Two goals from Jamal Lowe gave Swansea a 2-0 victory in the season's first meeting at the Cardiff City Stadium in December.

Now Swansea are vying for automatic promotion to the Premier League, while Cardiff- under new manager Mick McCarthy - need victory to regain momentum in their quest to make the Championship play offs.

But Cooper says regional pride dictates, this game is important, no matter what the positions going into the 60th League meeting between the neighbours.

Cooper said: "Let's not play it down, let's not shirk the question, in South Wales in terms of football it does not get any bigger in the domestic game.

"Regardless of where you play the game, when you play the game, league positions, it all goes out of the window. It's a massive rivalry and an important one for south Wales.

"We know that it's not been any different before and this one is the same and has to be used as motivation to go and win. Of course you have to focus on what it takes to win the game.

"But the drive has got to be the importance to try and get the right result."

Cabango deserves a lot of credit - Cooper

This will be Cooper's third derby in charge of the Swans and he boasts an undefeated record with two wins and a draw.

"I hope I carry that on but it's not about me being unbeaten, or any individual," Cooper said.

"It's about the city, not just the football club, the city. That is who we are representing. We are going to do it with pride, we are going to do it with ambition and we are looking forward to it."

As a season, made unique by the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, approaches its finale, the game could hardly be bigger for both Welsh clubs.

"You are getting to the stage now where you will always be playing for something," Cooper said.

"There is a bit more on this game now. We have to thrive off the opportunities and try to grab them."

The fixture, which first originated in 1912, has previously been dubbed the "can't lose derby."

The intense rivalry may explain why neither club has ever done a League double. Ten years ago, Swansea were on the brink but lost 1-0 at the Liberty Stadium to a Craig Bellamy strike. Swansea had the last laugh, though, as they were promoted from the Championship that season.

Cardiff's most recent opportunity came when both were in the Premier League for the 2013-14 season. A goal by former Swans defender Steven Caulker gave them a 1-0 win at the Cardiff City Stadium.

But Swansea denied them a double with a 3-0 home win in Gary Monk's first game as manager with goals from Nathan Dyer, Wilfried Bony and Wayne Routledge, who has played for both clubs in this fixture and could feature again this weekend

Last season a Ben Wilmot header gave Swansea victory at the Liberty Stadium, but a goalless draw in the capital ensured they could not make history.