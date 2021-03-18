Paul Sheerin (right) spent two years with Aberdeen as a player

Paul Sheerin is preparing to be in interim charge of Aberdeen until the end of the season but says he has been told "that can change at any time".

The former Pittodrie midfielder, 46, has stepped up from coaching the youths after Derek McInnes' departure.

Sheerin, who previously managed Arbroath, does not view himself as a candidate for the job "right now".

"Initially until the end of the season was spoken about, but we also recognise there is a process ongoing," he said.

"So that could change at any given time. We have spoken to the chairman and he has made us aware of that, so we will just do as we are asked until such time as we are told differently."

Chairman Dave Cormack has admitted the process of finding a replacement for Derek McInnes "will take as long as it will take" and that "it might take two weeks, it might take longer".

Sheerin and his interim management team will be on the touchline for the first time on Saturday as Aberdeen visit Dundee United in the Scottish Premiership, but he does not see himself in the running for the permanent role.

"I am not part of that process as it stands," he said. "I'm more than happy to help out the club at the moment and I know that will be results-based.

"If we win on Saturday, who knows in terms of my mindset, it may alter that, but as it stands I am more than happy just to help out."

Aberdeen sit fourth in Scotland's top flight but have only won once and scored once in nine games, but it appears that the interim boss is unlikely to make any major changes for the trip to Tannadice.

"We have been striving for the last five-six weeks to turn things round, to try to score goals," Sheerin added. "We know what we have had to work on and we have been working on that now for the past few weeks. Nothing changes with that."