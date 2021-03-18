Last updated on .From the section Brighton

Aaron Connolly was named in Stephen Kenny's Republic of Ireland squad for March's World Cup qualifiers

Brighton and Hove Albion striker Aaron Connolly has been sanctioned by the club for a breach of coronavirus restrictions.

The 21-year-old reportedly invited a woman into a house in which he had been staying.

Connolly was called into Stephen Kenny's Republic of Ireland squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

"It's something we have dealt with internally, the club is dealing with it," said Brighton boss Graham Potter.

"Clearly a mistake has been made. Our position is quite clear. The players know their responsibilities, they know what they should or shouldn't be doing.

"Aaron's made a mistake, we've dealt with that and we have to move on. He's a human being. These things happen. Clearly it's not something we're happy about, but it's been dealt with."

Connolly is a doubt for the Republic's opening World Cup qualifier against Serbia on 24 March due to a rib injury. Kenny's side face Luxembourg on 27 March before hosting Qatar in a friendly on 30 March.