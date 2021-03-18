Last updated on .From the section Football

Romelu Lukaku has also played for Chelsea, West Brom, Everton and Manchester United

Belgium are set to be without striker Romelu Lukaku for the 2022 World Cup qualifier against Wales.

The Inter Milan forward has been banned from travelling out of Italy for the games because of positive COVID-19 cases at the Serie A club.

Milan's local health authority made the decision to prohibit all of Inter's international players from fulfilling call-ups to their national teams.

Belgium face Wales on Wednesday, 24 March in Leuven.

Serie A leaders Inter have been told to postpone their home game against Sassuolo after Stefan de Vrij and Matias Vecino tested positive for coronavirus with captain Samir Handanovic and Danilo D'Ambrosio already isolating at home.

Denmark's Christian Eriksen and Croatia's Ivan Perisic are also among those who will miss out as a result of the decision, revealed in a statement from Inter.

As well as the opener against Wales, Lukaku - Belgium's record goalscorer - is also expected miss the game against the Czech Republic in Prague three days later.

Roberto Martinez's side are already without Borussia Dortmund midfielder Alex Witsel who had surgery on an Achilles problem in January, while Eden Hazard is also an injury doubt after further fitness problems at Real Madrid.

Belgium are ranked top of Fifa's world rankings but have failed to beat Wales in their last four meetings, the most recent the 3-1 victory for Chris Coleman's men in the quarter-finals of Euro 2016.

Wales, meanwhile, are yet to confirm whether Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey will be fit to report for international duty.

Caretaker manager Rob Page named the 30-year-old in his 31-man squad for the game on Monday, but admitted he would have to discuss matters with Juve after an unspecified injury ruled him out of their game against Cagliari last weekend.