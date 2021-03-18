Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Birmingham have called an independent tribunal's decision to award Tottenham three points after they called off their Women's Super League game in January a "great disappointment".

Blues cited "unprecedented shortage of player availability" for calling the game off with 24 hours notice.

Birmingham's request to postpone the fixture had been denied by the Football Association at the time.

The three points move Spurs seven points clear of the relegation zone.

Carla Ward's Blues remain three points above bottom-side Bristol City and one place behind eighth-placed Spurs.

The Football Association said in a statement: external-link "An independent tribunal has determined that Birmingham City's unfulfilled fixture against Tottenham Hotspur in the WSL on 10 January 2021 will not be replayed and three points will be awarded to Tottenham.

"The tribunal found that Birmingham breached competition rule 11.3.18, which outlines 'the failure to fulfil an engagement.' As a result, Tottenham have been awarded the victory."

In response, Blues general manager Sarah Westwood told the club website: external-link "We feel very strongly and that we made the right decision not to take the team to the match and looked to seek support from the FA for which we felt, was extenuating circumstances, in which we put the duty of care to our players and staff at the forefront of our decision making.

"We fought to get the match rearranged so that the result could have been played out competitively on the pitch and the result of the independent tribunal is met with great disappointment."