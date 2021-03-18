Last updated on .From the section Torquay

Gary Johnson led Torquay United to the National League South title in 2019

Torquay United boss Gary Johnson says winning games is the best way to turn his side's around his side's mentality.

Tuesday's 4-1 loss at Maidenhead United was his side's sixth winless game in seven as the Gulls have dropped from first to third in the National League.

"There looks to be a little bit of a lack of confidence at the moment," Johnson told BBC Radio Devon.

"There's no sessions as such that gives people confidence other than winning a football match."

Torquay have been hit by a raft of injuries to key players which has hampered their hopes of a return to the English Football League after seven years in non-league football.

"At the moment it's a matter of talking to them all individually," said Johnson as he reflected on how to get his side back to winning ways.

"Asking where they are in their game, why are they not showing that confidence, because it was our simple passing and simple things that wasn't happening.

"We're trying to take as much pressure off the lads as we can to try and get them going again.

"We're confident in that we know that every individual's best game is good enough to compete at this level.

"If everyone's getting their individual game right then the team game gets right as well and you get your team energy."