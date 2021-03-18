Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Ben Cabango has scored four times for Swansea this season

Wales international defender Ben Cabango has agreed a new Swansea City contract which runs until the summer of 2025.

Cabango's previous Liberty Stadium deal was due to expire at the end of the 2022-23 campaign.

The 20-year-old centre-back, a product of Swansea's academy, has been rewarded for his impressive form this season.

"This is something Ben 100 per cent deserves," said Swansea boss Steve Cooper.

"He has been brilliant since he joined the first-team squad. How he has developed and progressed as a person and a player has been a real credit to him.

"It's the right thing to reward him with the right contract, and it also shows the belief he has in us and the progress we want to make as a club."

Cabango made his Wales debut in September 2020 and also featured against England last October.

He has made 29 Swansea appearances in 2020-21 having played 26 times in the previous campaign.

Cabango had been give his last new contract in March 2020, but the new agreement is a reflection of the progress he has made under Steve Cooper, with Swansea keen to tie down a valuable asset.