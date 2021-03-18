Last updated on .From the section Morecambe

Yann Songo'o was sent off by Paul Howard in the 45th minute of the match on 30 January

Morecambe midfielder Yann Songo'o has been banned for six games after admitting making a homophobic comment during a League Two fixture.

Songo'o, 29, was sent off in January's match against Tranmere for foul and abusive language and admitted to the Football Association that it included a reference to sexual orientation.

The Frenchman has already served two games of the penalty.

"I'd like to offer a sincere apology for any offence I've caused," he said.

"I'm really disappointed in myself for using that term, because it does not reflect the type of person I am but it was under provocation.

"I'm totally against any form of discrimination and I know what I said was totally unacceptable, I can only apologise and ask for forgiveness to anyone I offended.''

As well as missing Morecambe's next four fixtures, Songo'o must also attend face-to-face education around anti-discrimination learning.

Morecambe said they "fully accepted the findings" and they "abhorred abuse of any sort be it on the grounds of race, colour, religion, ethnicity, gender identity, gender, age, disability or sexual orientation".

The club said diversity, equality and inclusivity training was being introduced to players and staff to "promote and support such an environment".

"We are a community-based family club that has high expectations of its players and staff and Yann's behaviour fell short of those expectations in this instance," a club statement added.