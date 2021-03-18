Last updated on .From the section Hamilton

David Moyo has scored twice for Hamilton this season

Hamilton Academical will not release striker David Moyo for Zimbabwe duty this month due to quarantine rules.

Moyo was to be called up for Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers away to Botswana and at home to Zambia.

As Zimbabwe and Botswana are on the UK's red list, the 26-year-old would have had to quarantine in London for 11 days upon his return at his own expense and miss two Hamilton games.

Clubs are not oblige to release players if quarantine is required.

A Hamilton statement said: "David was entirely accepting of the situation, but was nevertheless regretful that he would be unable to join the Zimbabwe squad.

"The club also thanks the ZFA very much for their understanding of the situation, which is outwith all our hands."

Moyo, who has been capped twice, has netted two goals in 31 appearances this season for a Hamilton side currently second bottom of the Scottish Premiership.