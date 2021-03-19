Old Firm, New Firm, top-six moment of truth, relegation panic stations. The final round of fixtures before the Scottish Premiership splits in two doesn't half pack a punch.

Top billing goes to the high noon showdown on Sunday as newly-crowned champions Rangers head to Celtic Park seeking a domestic soother after European woes.

Elsewhere, St Mirren can secure a 36-year high and Aberdeen begin the post-Derek McInnes era. Here's a taste of what's to come...

'Dead rubber' derby still has an edge

Having been in danger of postponement, the third Old Firm derby of the season will take place as planned on Sunday after the Scottish government belatedly gave the okay.

It marks Rangers' first domestic outing since succeeding Celtic as champions and will be essential viewing even before a ball is kicked, to see if the hosts give their fierce rivals a guard of honour. Don't hold your breath, despite former Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers saying the gesture would show "humility and class".

So, the title is already done and dusted, but there's no such thing as a dead rubber when the Old Firm are involved.

Rangers are seeking an instant antidote to their first home defeat in over a year and fractious Europa League exit against Slavia Prague. The Ibrox club are just six games from going the league season undefeated, a feat achieved by Rodgers' Celtic Invincibles in their 2016-17 domestic campaign.

Connor Goldson scored Rangers' opener in October as Celtic slipped to defeat without registering a shot on target

And the Old Firm clean sweep is half complete for Steven Gerrard's side, who've won both previous meetings this season without conceding. Not since 1996-97 have Rangers won all four league derbies.

Celtic, whose pride has taken as much of a pounding as their hopes of a 10th successive title, would at least give their supporters some cheer by inflicting a first Premiership loss on Rangers and staving off the threat of further ignominy.

A goal would be a start, with Celtic never having failed to net against Rangers in a league campaign. Including last term, they have now lost three successive derbies - their worst run since March 2007 to March 2008 - and it falls to interim manager John Kennedy in just his third game in charge to try to halt the slide.

Can managerless Aberdeen find way to goals?

For the first time in eight years, Aberdeen have a manager other than Derek McInnes in the dugout.

Paul Sheerin, assisted by Barry Robson and Neil Simpson, is in charge for Saturday's New Firm derby with Dundee United as the Pittodrie side seek a new full-time boss.

A chronic goal shortage helped to seal McInnes' fate, so Sheerin has to quickly get the team firing if their quest to catch Hibernian in third isn't to go up in smoke.

Aberdeen mustered just one goal and a single victory in McInnes' final nine games, leaving them six points behind Hibs. But with 18 points still up for grabs - including a post-split meeting with the Easter Road men - an upturn under the interim management would be timely.

Aberdeen visit Tannadice on Saturday for a fixture which has not been a classic this season, with neither side managing a goal in 180 minutes of trying.

Could this time be different? Aberdeen are desperate for goals, while United need to net as many as possible - and hope for favours elsewhere - if their extremely slender top-six bid is to become reality. So fingers crossed for a Tannadice thriller.

St Mirren on brink of history

How people laughed back in July when St Mirren chief executive Tony Fitzpatrick daringly predicted his club would finish in the top six this season.

Come Saturday evening, Fitzpatrick could well have a grin as wide as Paisley High Street as he basks in a job well done.

St Mirren have their fate in their own hands. Jim Goodwin's side will secure a top-half place - their highest finish since 1985 - if they win away to a Hamilton side who sit a point off the bottom.

Even a draw or defeat could be enough, depending on how St Johnstone - currently two points adrift - fare at home to Ross County. United aren't mathematically out of the running yet either, although they need both sides above them to lose and an eight-goal swing on St Mirren.

The Paisley men are stumbling towards the line with one in seven and won't get it easy against an Accies side fighting for their lives. Hamilton, though, are in a perilous state with one victory in 11 and haven't beaten St Mirren in the last seven meetings. This latest collision is huge for both sides.

Ailing Kilmarnock look to Lafferty

After a honeymoon period comparable to a wet weekend in Kilwinning, reality is quickly sitting in for Kilmarnock boss Tommy Wright.

There has been no sign of a revival since the Northern Irishman took the reins last month, with one point from five games following the streak of five defeats that preceded his arrival.

Positivity seeped out of Wright after last weekend's costly defeat at fellow strugglers County left his side bottom and the manager accusing his players of shunning responsibility.

Now, with time running out to save themselves, the Rugby Park side host Motherwell in a fixture where an away win would go a long way to keeping the visitors in the division.

In contrast, Motherwell have staged a recovery under a new manager - Graham Alexander - and have a 10-point cushion on bottom spot.

The Ayrshire men are in desperate need of a hero - so step forward Kyle Lafferty.

The 33-year-old former Rangers striker, who opened his Kilmarnock account with a fruitless double in Dingwall, seems to relish facing Motherwell as he has scored more top-flight goals - 10 in 13 games - against them than any other side.

Enhancing that tally on Saturday could breathe fresh life into Kilmarnock's survival bid.