Jesse Lingard, John Stones and Luke Shaw return to England squad

England boss Gareth Southgate has recalled Jesse Lingard, John Stones and Luke Shaw to his squad for 2022 World Cup qualifiers later this month.

Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins and West Brom keeper Sam Johnstone have also been called up for the first time.

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has not been included in the 26-man squad.

England play San Marino at home on 25 March, are away in Albania on 28 March and then host Poland on 31 March.

Midfielder Lingard, who is on loan at West Ham from Manchester United, last played for the national team in June 2019.

Manchester City centre-back Stones has not played for England since November 2019, while Manchester United left-back Shaw's last game for the side was in September 2018.

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham is in the squad but could miss out because of coronavirus restrictions in Germany.

More to follow.

  • Comment posted by Nikita2, today at 14:20

    Who cares about squad. Not going to achieve anything.

  • Comment posted by modharry, today at 14:20

    Vastly injury hit squad Pickford, Henderson, Grealish, Maddison ,Sancho, Barnes would all have been certs for the squad on form this season but all are injured.
    So it's hard to say alot really other than the obvious surprised no Alexander Arnold & Bamford. Could throw in likes of Harrison from Leeds , Cresswell from W Ham & Target from Villa on form this season aswell.

  • Comment posted by Hal Rastelli, today at 14:20

  • Comment posted by Bowvilla, today at 14:20

    Fair play to Ollie Watkins. Fully deserved!

  • Comment posted by AndyB_MOT, today at 14:19

    To say Bamford can consider himself unlucky is a huge understatement. More goals than Watkins, Saka and Rashford.

  • Comment posted by BLM and all, today at 14:19

    Absolute madness to have people travelling around the world when the rest of us are trying to stay safe and keep everyone else safe by barely making it to the local supermarket.

  • Comment posted by Alan, today at 14:19

    Really can’t see why TAA has been excluded - agreed that his form has taken a slight dip this season, but England cannot afford to do without someone of his class. His delivery is streets ahead of all of his peers, at his best he’s a real game changer. Then I read that Dyer has been selected, really!

  • Comment posted by Duffus , today at 14:18

    Would have picked WanBissaka and Keane over Trippier and Dier

    • Reply posted by BlueStig, today at 14:20

      BlueStig replied:
      Wan Bissaka can't make a cup of tea without going to ground and slide tackling the fridge door to get the milk.

  • Comment posted by Bunner, today at 14:17

    Usual average squad, full of average players. How does Rashford get picked ?

  • Comment posted by Winston, today at 14:17

  • Comment posted by straightahead, today at 14:17

    GREEEEAAALISSHHH

    • Reply posted by Emperor Wibble, today at 14:20

      Emperor Wibble replied:
      Injuuuurrrrrrrreeeedddddd

  • Comment posted by thelantern1212, today at 14:17

    Insistence with McGuire and Dier is worrying.
    Stones is in commanding form so ought to be first pick CB. But who partners him?

  • Comment posted by burrito, today at 14:16

    Why even have the international break during an ongoing global pandemic. Literally asking for tons of Covid - 19 cases at all clubs. If I was a club manager, I wouldn't let my players go!

  • Comment posted by 3EyedCraven, today at 14:16

    Jesse Lingard is 28 and he's had 1 good season in his whole career

  • Comment posted by Growley, today at 14:16

    Mate you need to get down Villa Park and watch Konsa, he's like Beckenbauer compared to Dier!

    • Reply posted by Brian Russell, today at 14:20

      Brian Russell replied:
      My 12 year old daughter is like Beckenbauer compared to Dier, and she does not play football

  • Comment posted by Thorpiniho, today at 14:15

    Glad with the lack of Liverpool players in the squad, as i'm sick of them getting injured. They've time to rest for a bit now before the run-in

    • Reply posted by Robert31, today at 14:18

      Robert31 replied:
      Most of us are sick of them playing for England. Henderson is a liability for England.

  • Comment posted by Lord Elpus, today at 14:15

    I'm a bit surprised about Lingard. He's had six decent games after a couple of years of nothing, and he's back in the England squad?

    • Reply posted by Kev, today at 14:18

      Kev replied:
      He always plays well for England.

  • Comment posted by dodgydee, today at 14:15

    Lingard flashy pants flash in the pan will have stopped scoring again by then.

  • Comment posted by fjortoft, today at 14:14

    John Stones and Luke Shaw 100% deserve a recall. Lingard on the other hand is a strange choice. Yes, he's had a decent start at West Ham but that's 6 games and he's barely played for the last year before that.
    I'd hope he wouldn't be in the squad if Grealish or Maddison were fit but even when them out I don't even think he's a better option than Alli or Barkley.

    • Reply posted by Norm, today at 14:17

      Norm replied:
      He is in better form than the last 2 you mentioned. Agree re JG and JM

  • Comment posted by Robert31, today at 14:14

    Luke Shaw deserves it, and I say that as a Man City fan, as does Stones. Also pleased to see Watkins and Johnstone called up. Good decisions picking players in form, not just names.

