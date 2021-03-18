Last updated on .From the section England

England boss Gareth Southgate has recalled Jesse Lingard, John Stones and Luke Shaw to his squad for 2022 World Cup qualifiers later this month.

Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins and West Brom keeper Sam Johnstone have also been called up for the first time.

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has not been included in the 26-man squad.

England play San Marino at home on 25 March, are away in Albania on 28 March and then host Poland on 31 March.

Midfielder Lingard, who is on loan at West Ham from Manchester United, last played for the national team in June 2019.

Manchester City centre-back Stones has not played for England since November 2019, while Manchester United left-back Shaw's last game for the side was in September 2018.

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham is in the squad but could miss out because of coronavirus restrictions in Germany.

