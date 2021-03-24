World Cup Qualifying - European
ScotlandScotland19:45AustriaAustria
Venue: Hampden Park

Scotland v Austria

Scotland players
Scotland play their first match of 2021 on Thursday
WC Qualifier: Scotland v Austria
Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Thursday, 25 March Kick-off: 19:45 GMT
Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Scotland DAB/810MW & BBC Radio Nan Gaidheal; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app; watch Sportscene highlights on BBC Scotland from 22:45

Scotland have had no further withdrawals to their squad before Thursday's opening World Cup qualifier against Austria at Hampden.

Midfielder Ryan Jack was named in the original squad but pulled out with a calf injury, having missed Rangers' past six matches.

Strikers Che Adams and Kevin Nisbet could make their senior international debuts for Steve Clarke's side.

Defenders Grant Hanley and Jack Hendry could win their first caps since 2018.

What they said

Scotland coach Steve Clarke: "It is a blow for us because Ryan Jack has done well for us and he plays a certain position in midfield that without him we don't really have. So we will miss him but we have got a really good squad now so time for someone else to step forward.

"Austria's strength is probably in the team rather than individuals. Like any Austrian team, physically strong but good technically as well. Dangerous in certain areas. We will set up to try and nullify that but we want to be on the front foot as well, we want to make sure we cause them a lot of problems."

My Scotland XI to face Austria

Match stats

  • This is the first meeting between Scotland and Austria since a friendly in May 2007, which Scotland won 1-0 in Vienna with a goal from Garry O'Connor
  • Scotland and Austria have met in two previous World Cup qualifying campaigns (for the 1970 and 1998 finals). On both occasions, Scotland won their home game against Austria: 2-1 in November 1968 with goals from Denis Law and Billy Bremner and 2-0 in April 1997 with a Kevin Gallacher brace
  • Scotland have won nine of their past 13 competitive home matches (D2 L2), with those nine wins spread over European Championship qualifying, World Cup qualifying and the Uefa Nations League
  • Austria have won their opening match in 12 of their 18 World Cup qualifying campaigns (D3 L3), winning on the past two occasions their first game has been away from home: in 2000 vs Liechtenstein and 2016 vs Georgia in qualifying for the 2002 and 2018 World Cups respectively
  • Scotland did not lose any of their five home qualifying matches in 2018 World Cup qualifying (W3 D2), with their last home defeat in a World Cup qualifier coming back in September 2013 against Belgium
  • Austria won all four of their away matches during 2020 and could win five in a row for the first time since a run of eight consecutive victories on the road between October 2013 and September 2016
  • Austria have won 67% of their international matches under Franco Foda (20 out of 30) - the highest win rate of any previous team manager
  • John McGinn is Scotland's top scorer under Steve Clarke, scoring seven goals in 15 appearances under him. However, those seven goals came during a six-game spell in 2019, failing to score in his past eight appearances for the national side

Top Stories