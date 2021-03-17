Assistant manager Richie Barker took charge of Rotherham's home defeat to Watford with boss Paul Warne in self-isolation

Rotherham United have recorded 25 positive Covid-19 cases in the latest week of testing.

The English Football League said 25 positive tests had been found among 5,533 players and staff from 72 clubs, with 71 returning no positive results.

The results covered all tests from Monday, 8 March to Sunday, 14 March.

The Millers postponed three fixtures earlier this month after positive tests, but returned to action on Tuesday against Watford.

Manager Paul Warne and first-team coach Matt Hamshaw missed the 4-1 defeat, and Warne will also sit out Saturday's clash at Bristol City while he self-isolates after the latest outbreak.

Assistant Richie Barker took charge and said some players were not fully fit, but had to turn out as the Millers look to make up the backlog of fixtures.

They missed successive matches against Brentford, Luton and Coventry and also called off two matches in December after positive Covid-19 tests.

"It has been a difficult time for everybody and, for me personally, the last 10 days have not been very nice," Barker said.

"It was not an ideal scenario to come back after one day's training and play against an ex-Premier League team who I am sure will be there or thereabouts in terms of promotion.

"From the viewpoint of player welfare, I would say it's not really the right decision and there were a good few players out there who have not been in a good shape over the last week, but we are also running out of time to fit games in and we needed to get this one over and done with."

Rotherham, who sit 22nd in the Championship table and three points from safety, will have played four games fewer than six of the seven teams directly above them when the midweek round of matches are completed.