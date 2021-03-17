Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Allan McGregor's save secured a 1-1 draw for Rangers in Prague

Europa League last-16: Rangers v Slavia Prague (agg 1-1) Venue: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow Date: Thursday, 18 March Kick-off: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Follow updates on BBC Radio Scotland DAB/810MW & the BBC Sport website

Jindrich Trpisovsky says "genius" Allan McGregor's save for Rangers against his Slavia Prague side was better than one many regard as the best ever.

McGregor helped Rangers to a 1-1 draw in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie by keeping out Lukas Masopust's goal-bound header in Prague.

The coach compared it to Banks' for England against Brazil's Pele in 1970.

"I don't remember such a genius save - it really was outstanding," Trpisovsky said before Thursday's second leg.

"And I would say it is even better than the legendary save of Gordon Banks. I would say that the header was a really good hit and the field was wet, but McGregor just had it by a pinky."

Trpisovsky said the 39-year-old former Scotland goalkeeper was "pivotal" in Rangers' march to the last 16 - and the Scottish title.

"We saw the other day that he saved a penalty against Celtic last season," he added. "He is really capable of holding the team.

"I have to say that I have never seen a better save. I can't understand it."

Slavia stunned Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City in the previous round, winning 2-0 at King Power Stadium to knock the former Premier League champions out of the competition.

Trpisovsky recognises that a similar feat will be required if his team are to progress to the quarter-finals for the second time in three seasons but realises that Rangers have shown their quality "during the whole season".

He expressed concerns about the state of the Ibrox pitch before jetting out to Glasgow, but he was left pleasantly surprised after getting a close look.

"The pitch looks better than was talked about," he said. "At first glance, that shouldn't be a problem."