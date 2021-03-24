Last updated on .From the section Irish

Dundela manager Colin Nixon was set to face former club Glentoran in the first round

Former Irish Cup winners Dundela have become the sixth side to withdraw from this season's competition.

Colin Nixon's team join fellow Championship clubs Queen's University, Newry City, Institute, H&W Welders and Ards in pulling out of the tournament.

The withdrawals come after the Championship, which features senior clubs, was not granted elite status and the season was eventually cancelled.

Dundela were drawn to face east Belfast rivals Glentoran in the first round.

Last week it was announced that clubs from outside the Irish Premiership who are taking part in the Irish Cup will be able to recommence full training from 31 March.

Championship and Premier Intermediate clubs, who have not trained since December, will be given elite status while they are in the competition despite not being allowed to play league games.