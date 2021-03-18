Reigning Women's Premiership champions Glentroan will begin the defence of their title at home to Crusaders Strikers on 28 April.
Linfield take on Sion Swifts and Derry City host Cliftonville in the other opening-day matches.
The 20-round season will see teams play each other four times and is scheduled to end on Wednesday, 6 October.
Covid-19 heavily impacted the 10-game 2020 campaign as Glentoran edged Linfield and Sion Swifts to the title.
Billy Clarke's side ended Linfield's run of four successive titles last season, however several fixtures were impacted by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The new Women's Premiership season, which is deemed as an elite competition under the Covid-19 restrictions in Northern Ireland, kicks off on 28 April and the first set of derby fixtures take place in the third gameweek on 12 May.
The north Belfast derby between Cliftonville and Crusaders, the north-west encounter between Sion Swifts and Derry City plus Glentoran and Linfield's 'big two' derby are also scheduled to take place on 16 June, 28 July and 8 September.
The final round of fixtures are pencilled in for 6 October when Glentoran will face Derry City, Linfield take on Crusaders Strikers while Cliftonville host Sion Swifts.
Everyone will want to beat us
Glentoran captain Jess Foy believes Crusaders will "be a tough start and looking for revenge" after the east Belfast outfit won the title at Seaview last season.
"It's nice to have a date to look forward to and see who we are up against," said Foy.
"We can't take anything from granted and we can't live off last season. This year will be full of new challenges and every game for us is massive now.
"The league is so competitive and every game is challenging. We have a target on our backs and everyone will be trying to beat us.
"It's a privilege to be in that situation but it means that we are going to have to give it our best every week."