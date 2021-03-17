Europa League - Round of 16 - 2nd Leg
AC MilanAC Milan20:00Man UtdManchester United
Venue: Giuseppe Meazza

Man Utd: Paul Pogba, Donny van de Beek and David de Gea could feature against AC Milan

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Paul Pogba
Paul Pogba is yet to feature in the Europa League for Manchester United this season

Paul Pogba, Donny van de Beek and David de Gea could feature in the second leg of Manchester United's Europa League last-16 tie at AC Milan on Thursday.

However, Edinson Cavani, Eric Bailly and Anthony Martial are all ruled out.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has overcome a thigh injury and could play for Milan against his former employers.

Ismael Bennacer is also fit for the hosts but captain Alessio Romagnoli, Ante Rebic, Davide Calabria and Rafael Leao are all doubts.

With the tie evenly poised at 1-1 after the first leg at Old Trafford, United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had hoped to welcome Cavani back to lead his attack.

And the Uruguayan, who has missed the past three matches, was named in United's 21-man travelling party for the San Siro match before being withdrawn after suffering an adverse reaction to training on Wednesday.

On a more positive note Pogba could make his first appearance since sustaining a thigh injury against Everton on 6 February and De Gea may be involved after returning from paternity leave in Spain.

'A trophy can mask other problems'

Meanwhile, Solskjaer says the club has made progress this term regardless of whether they end the season with silverware or not.

The Old Trafford club have not won a trophy since 2016-17, when they won the Europa League and EFL Cup under former boss Jose Mourinho.

United, who are currently second in the Premier League, will also need to win eight of their final nine top-flight games in England to match their highest points tally since Sir Alex Ferguson retired, which was also achieved under Mourinho in 2017-18.

"When you see the culture and what's happening every day, I feel a lot of improvement in the everyday routine and everyday work we do," said Solskjaer.

"The boys have taken on board what we want and it's for others to assess how much of an improvement [has been made].

"We're 12 points ahead of what we were at the same time in the league last season. Of course we're all aiming to win trophies.

"But, as we've said, sometimes a trophy can hide the other fact what's happening at the club. Any cup competition can give you a trophy but sometimes it's more of an ego thing from managers and clubs - 'we've finally won something'.

"We need to see progress and if we progress well enough and perform well enough the trophies will end up at the club again. But it's not like a trophy will say that 'we're back'.

"No. It's the gradual progression and the consistency of being in the top of the league, in and around there, and then add the odd trophies."

The best of the stats

  • When failing to win the first leg at home, Manchester United have been eliminated from six of their past eight ties in European competition, including against Milan in 2004-05 in the Champions League.
  • Milan have won four of their five home matches against Manchester United in European competition, with each of the previous five coming within the European Cup/Champions League; they were defeated in February 2010 when they last hosted United, with Wayne Rooney scoring a brace for the visitors.
  • Manchester United have won each of their past two away matches against Italian opposition in European competition, most recently against Juventus in November 2018. Prior to this run they had won just three times in 16 such attempts (D3 L10).
  • Milan have only kept one clean sheet in their past nine home games in European competition (including qualifiers), shipping six goals in their most recent three in the Europa League this season.
  • Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes has scored seven goals in his past seven away games in the Europa League, in a run that started in November 2018 with Sporting Lisbon. No player has scored more away goals in the competition over this period than Fernandes (Yusuf Yazici also has seven).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 18th March 2021

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Roma6411135813
2Young Boys631297210
3CFR Cluj6123410-65
4CSKA Sofia612337-45

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal66002051518
2Molde6312911-210
3Rapid Vienna62131113-27
4Dundalk6006819-110

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Leverkusen65012181315
2Slavia Prague64021110112
3Hapoel Be'er Sheva6204713-66
4Nice6105816-83

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers6420137614
2Benfica6330189912
3Standard Liege6114714-74
4Lech Poznan6105614-83

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSV Eindhoven6402129312
2Granada632163311
3PAOK Salonika61328716
4Omonia Nicosia6114512-74

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli632174311
2Real Sociedad62315419
3AZ Alkmaar62227528
4HNK Rijeka6114612-64

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leicester6411145913
2Sporting Braga64111410413
3Zorya Luhansk6204611-56
4AEK Athens6105715-83

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AC Milan6411127513
2Lille6321148611
3Sparta Prague62041012-26
4Celtic61141019-94

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Villarreal65101751216
2Maccabi Tel-Aviv632167-111
3Sivasspor6204911-26
4FK Qarabag6015413-91

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Tottenham64111551013
2Royal Antwerp640285312
3LASK63121112-110
4Ludogorets6006719-120

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dinamo Zagreb642091814
2RZ Pellets WAC631276110
3Feyenoord612348-45
4CSKA Moscow603338-53

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hoffenheim65101721516
2Red Star Belgrade632194511
3Slovan Liberec6213413-97
4KAA Gent6006415-110
View full Europa League tables

Top Stories