Europa League - Round of 16 - 2nd Leg
Dinamo ZagrebDinamo Zagreb17:55TottenhamTottenham Hotspur
Venue: Maksimir

Dinamo Zagreb v Tottenham: Harry Kane to start in Zagreb but no Son Heung-min

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Harry Kane scores against Dinamo Zagreb
Kane's two goals against Dinamo in the first leg took him to 26 in all competitions for the season

Harry Kane will start Tottenham's Europa League last-16 second-leg tie with Dinamo Zagreb but his strike partner Son Heung-min will be missing.

Kane was substituted in the second half of Spurs' loss at Arsenal on Sunday after taking a blow to his knee.

But boss Jose Mourinho said: "The game is open and it's an important game so he plays for us."

However, Son, who also came off during the game at the Emirates has a more serious injury to his hamstring.

Mourinho did not offer a timescale for when Son my be fit to return.

Kane and Son have combined for 14 goals this season - a Premier League record between two players.

Kane's two goals in the first-leg win over Dinamo Zagreb took him to 26 goals for the season. He also has 16 assists.

Son has 18 goals and 16 assists in all competitions this season.

Despite his injury, Son was named in South Korea's squad for next week's international friendly with Japan, but Mourinho says he will not travel if he is injured.

"If a player is injured it doesn't matter if it's a friendly or official match," said the Portuguese. "If we get to next week and he is injured and we can prove that to the Korean association then what can they do?

"If a player cannot play for the club he cannot play for the country."

Zagreb in crisis but Mourinho insists tie still alive

Zagreb have suffered a big blow in the build-up to the second leg with their head coach Zoran Mamic forced to resign after being handed a four-year prison sentence for fraud.

Damir Krznar, who was Mamic's assistant, has been put in charge and insists the team will follow the approach he and his predecessor worked on prior to his departure.

"Zoran's departure is a huge blow to all of us but we have a job to do and we'll invest every effort to spring an upset against Tottenham," said Krznar.

"He was at Monday's training session and we went through the gameplan together. I will gladly ask him for more advice and we will certainly talk again before the match because we are close friends too.

"I was part of his staff for a long time and we think alike about football."

Despite his side holding a comfortable lead in the tie and this week's events at Dinamo, Mourinho said: "I don't think it's such a good lead. I feel it's open, I don't feel it's game over, if we go away lose 2-0 and play the second leg at home, I don't feel it's over.

"I feel very difficult but open, so the way to approach the game is to think that way and that we still have a match to play and to get a positive result.

"At the end of the 90 minutes, if we lose 1-0 or 2-1 or even 3-1, we would qualify but if we qualify with a defeat in this game, I'd not be happy. That's the way I want the players to think and that's the way we want to play.

"We don't go there to defend a lead, we go there to win a game."

