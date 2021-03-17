Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored in each of Arsenal's three home matches in the Europa League this season

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could start the second leg of Arsenal's Europa League last-16 tie with Olympiakos on Thursday but will have to "earn his place", said manager Mikel Arteta.

Aubameyang was dropped for Sunday's league win over rivals Tottenham for a "breach of pre-match protocol".

The striker started in the 3-1 first-leg victory over Olympiakos in Greece.

"Everybody has to obviously perform at the highest level to earn their place in the team," said Arteta.

"There is no exception [with Aubameyang] and we will try to put a really competitive team out to try to win again.

"It was dealt with on the day, its been resolved in a really positive way and we move on."

Arsenal are well placed to avoid a repeat of their dramatic exit to Olympiakos last season thanks to the victory at the Karaiskakis Stadium.

Among the scorers was January loan signing Martin Odegaard, who Arteta said is "getting better and better".

"I think his understanding of what we want is excellent," Arteta added.

"His work-rate has been phenomenal and then he's doing something that, in my opinion, could improve a lot, which is getting in the opponents' box and maybe being more decisive in the scoreline.

"He looks all the time really dangerous. If he adds that to his game, he becomes a real complete player."

Martinelli 'needs to be patient'

Gabriel Martinell suffered from a knee injury earlier this season

Arteta said Arsenal "have a few doubts" before Thursday's match, with in-form winger Bukayo Saka to be assessed after he was substituted at half time on Sunday through injury.

"Hopefully everyone will be involved in the squad," Arteta said on Wednesday.

"[Saka] was doing another test and obviously he felt something muscular. But he's been much, much better. We'll make the decision this afternoon on what we'll do.

"We have the opportunity to make changes, we have five substitutions, so we will decide the best team to try to beat them."

Forward Gabriel Martinelli, 19, was an unused substitute in Greece and has made just six appearances in the Premier League and Europa League this season but Arteta said "he has done everything perfect" to earn a place in the side.

"He trains incredibly well every day," the manager said.

"His attitude cannot be any better. He is disappointed he is not playing more obviously and I have spoken to him, but he needs to be a little bit patient.

"The competition for the front positions is very tough but he needs to be patient and he will get his chance."

The best of the stats