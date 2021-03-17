Last updated on .From the section Championship

Swansea won 2-0 at the Cardiff City Stadium in December

Swansea City and Cardiff City will unite against racism and discrimination ahead of Saturday's South Wales derby.

The Championship fixture at the Liberty Stadium is on the same day as United Nations Anti-Racism Day.

Supporter groups from both clubs have come together to sign a joint pledge against racism and discrimination.

"The issue of racism and discrimination is one that sadly isn't going away," Swansea City chief executive Julian Winter said.

"We feel it is important as a football club that we continue to battle against these prejudices that put a stain on society and the game we all love.

Cardiff City executive director & CEO Ken Choo said: "Whilst our rivalry on the field with Swansea City will continue this weekend, our unity with them in this battle against prejudice is firm and absolute."

Swansea City Supporters' Trust, Disabled Supporters' Association and the Jacks against Racism and Fascism groups as well as the Cardiff City Supporters' Club, Disabled Supporters Association and Cardiff City Supporters' Trust have been involved in the campaign.

The campaign has been backed by Kick It Out as an allocated game and both sets of players, as well as officials, will warm up in Kick It Out t-shirts.

Swansea City players will also show their support for Bluebirds defender Sol Bamba, who was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin lymphoma in January.

The players will wear t-shirts which on the back will bear the words 'We fight with you' together with 'Bamba' and his squad number, '22'.