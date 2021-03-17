Last updated on .From the section Middlesbrough

Yannick Bolasie is on loan at Middlesbrough from Everton

Police Scotland have arrested and charged a man in connection with a racist social media post sent to Middlesbrough winger Yannick Bolasie.

Bolasie, 31, who is on loan at Boro from Everton, said at the time that there was "something seriously wrong with people".

Meanwhile, Middlesbrough called the abuse "vile and unacceptable".

The 22-year-old is expected to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, Arsenal's Willian and Chelsea's Reece James are among a host of players to have been subjected to online abuse recently, prompting English football bodies to put pressure on social media companies to tackle the problem.