Glentoran lifted the Irish Cup last season

Clubs from outside the Irish Premiership who are taking part in the Irish Cup will be able to recommence full training from 31 March.

Championship and Premier Intermediate clubs, who have not trained since December, will be given elite status while they are in the competition.

The Irish FA has also confirmed that the first round will take place on 27 April, with the final on 21 May.

Five Championship clubs have pulled out of the cup.

Queen's University, Newry City, Institute, H&W Welders and Ards withdrew from the competition over the last fortnight, having been disappointed that they had not been given the elite status that would have allowed them to return to action earlier.

The Irish FA said that all clubs taking part in the competition will receive Covid-19 testing, while participating clubs will be permitted to play friendly matches against other participant clubs subject to the Irish FA testing programme.

Apart from the Irish Premiership and Women's Premiership, no matches have been played in any league in Northern Ireland since the first outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic last March.

News of the competition and return to training dates follows the easing of some Covid-19 lockdown restrictions that were announced by the Stormont Assembly on Tuesday.

"The competition has been designated as 'elite' and, as such, participating clubs will be afforded elite status for the period of time they remain in the competition," the IFA said.

"Clubs will be permitted to commence full training under elite protocols from 31 March which will include testing for players and coaching staff."

The IFA has also advised that first-round matches may be played on an alternative date, not later than Saturday, 1 May) with the written agreement of both clubs and the written approval of the Challenge Cup Committee.