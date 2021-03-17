Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Paddy McNair recently extended his contract at Middlesbrough until the summer of 2024

Northern Ireland international Paddy McNair suffered a knee injury which forced him off during Middlesbrough's win over Preston North End on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old had to be replaced early in the 58th minute of his side's 2-0 home victory.

Boro manager Neil Warnock said after the match that he will know more about the extent of the injury on Wednesday.

Northern Ireland begin their World Cup qualifying campaign away to Italy next Thursday.

Ian Baraclough's side are then due to play the USA a friendly at Windsor Park three days later before welcoming Bulgaria to Belfast for their second qualifier on 31 March.

"It's a strange one, it's the front of his knee cap," Warnock said of the former Manchester United man's injury.

"He knew straight away that he had to come off. We will have more tomorrow [Wednesday] about that."

McNair has had an impressive season for Middlesbrough as they aim to get into the top six in the Championship, playing mostly in defence, but has operated as an attacking midfielder in recent internationals for Northern Ireland.

Asked if he would be fit enough to join up with the Northern Ireland squad, Warnock said it was too early to comment on that until they know the full extent of the injury.