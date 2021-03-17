Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Rangers and Slavia Prague are tied at 1-1 after last week's first leg

Europa League: Rangers v Slavia Prague (agg 1-1) Venue: Ibrox Date: Thursday, 18 March Kick-off: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Follow updates on BBC Radio Scotland DAB/810MW & the BBC Sport website

Rangers face one of their "most important" games of recent seasons when they welcome Slavia Prague on Thursday, says manager Steven Gerrard.

The sides are tied at 1-1 after last week's Europa League last-16 first leg in Prague.

The newly-crowned Scottish Premiership champions last reached the last eight of a European competition in 2008.

"We want to go and empty everything we've got into this game," said Gerrard.

"It's right up there with the most important games we've faced. The opportunity to achieve the last eight from where the club was when I first came in is a chance to achieve something monumental."

The season before Gerrard arrived at Ibrox, Rangers had been eliminated from the Europa League at the first qualifying stage and finished third in the Premiership.

After a group campaign in 2018-19 and a last-16 appearance last term, Rangers have the opportunity to go one better against the Czech side.

"We don't have to worry about anything else that's on the horizon after it," added Gerrard. "If we're in that draw, it'll be a fantastic achievement for the players."

Walter Smith was the manager for Rangers' run to the 2008 Uefa Cup final and the 73-year-old is recovering in hospital following an operation.

And Gerrard said he had sent his best wishes to Smith's family.

"Everyone at the club wishes Walter well. He still plays a massive part at this club, he's an iconic figure," he added.

"He's someone I've got a close relationship with. Everyone is right behind Walter, wishing him well and hopefully he will be out of hospital before too long."