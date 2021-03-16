Last updated on .From the section Irish

Despair and joy as Joel Cooper celebrates his goal against the Swifts

Linfield extended their advantage at the league summit thanks to a 2-0 win in the top versus bottom match against Dungannon Swifts at Windsor Park.

Joel Cooper fired in the opener in a dominant Blues display and Shayne Lavery smashed home to complete a superb team move and double the lead.

Kirk Millar was twice denied by the woodwork and Linfield also had two goals ruled out.

Michael Carvill hit the post as the Swifts threatened late in the game.

More to follow...