FA Cup: Can you name Leicester and Man Utd starting XIs from 2016?
Last updated on .From the section FA Cup
|FA Cup quarter-finals
|Dates: 20-21 March Coverage: Chelsea v Sheffield United (13:30 GMT kick-off) plus Leicester City v Manchester United (17:00 kick-off) live on BBC One, iPlayer and BBC Sport website on Sunday, 21 March
Leicester City and Manchester United go head-to-head in their FA Cup quarter-final at 17:00 GMT on Sunday - a game you can watch live on BBC One.
The last time the two sides met in a game outside of the Premier League was the Community Shield at Wembley Stadium in 2016.
Leicester were Premier League champions after a stunning 2015-16 campaign, while Louis van Gaal lifted the FA Cup, in what proved his final match as United boss, thanks to an extra-time victory over Crystal Palace.
United managed to outfox the Foxes in August 2016 - so how many of the starting XIs from that day can you name?
There are eight minutes on the clock.
Time... starts... now!
Can you name the starting XIs from the 2016 Community Shield?
|Hint
|Answers