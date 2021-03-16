Last updated on .From the section Football

Maheta Molango left his job at Real Mallorca in February 2020

Former Brighton striker Maheta Molango is set to replace Gordon Taylor as chief executive of the Professional Footballers' Association.

The Swiss 38-year-old, who spent four years working as chief executive of Spanish club Real Mallorca, has been recommended for the job by an independent advisory panel.

Taylor is to leave the role he has held since 1981 at the end of the season.

The players' board has approved the appointment, but it is not yet formal.

A statement from the players' union added that the PFA "will now look to finalise terms" with Molango, who qualified to be a lawyer in Spain after retiring from playing.

Four independent non-executive directors have overseen the recruitment process.

The former Lincoln City, Oldham Athletic, Wrexham and Grays Athletic player will become only the second person in 40 years to lead the PFA when Taylor finally stands down two years after first announcing his intention to do so.

An independent QC-led review last year recommended a governance overhaul. for the organisation.

A Charity Commission investigation into the PFA charity is ongoing.