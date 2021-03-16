Bayern Munich v Lazio

Bayern Munich are waiting on the fitness of Manuel Neuer and Kingsley Coman for Wednesday's Champions League last-16 second leg at home to Lazio.
Reigning champions Bayern hold a 4-1 lead from the first leg in Rome but have doubts over winger Coman (muscle injury) and goalkeeper Neuer (illness).
Neuer sat out Tuesday's training session so Alexander Nubel stands by to make only a third start this season.
"We have to wait, but hope they are OK," said Bayern boss Hansi Flick.
Bundelisga leaders Bayern, who have won three successive domestic matches since the first leg, have options to replace Coman, with Germany stars Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sane both fit.
"We want to win this game, we are on a good run and want to continue it," added Flick.
"We have to perform well because Lazio know how to score goals so we have to be alert and ready from the start."
Lazio manager Simone Inzaghi is focused on qualifying for next season's competition after admitting their first-leg collapse - falling 4-0 behind inside 47 minutes - has made further progress unlikely this term.
No side in the history of the competition - in its current guise as the Champions League or its predecessor the European Cup - has ever progressed from a knockout tie after losing the first leg by three or more goals at home.
Before this season, Lazio had not qualified for the Champions League since 2007-08 and Inzaghi is keen to avoid it being a one-off although they sit seventh in Serie A, six points behind fourth-placed Atalanta.
"We hadn't entered the Champions League for more than 10 years, we missed the second round [last 16] for 20 years. We have to hit it more consistently," said Inzaghi.
"We have to fully enjoy an evening like Wednesday night. Unfortunately, with the first leg we have compromised passage to the next round."
MATCH FACTS
- Bayern Munich are hosting Lazio for the first time in European competition. None of the past 21 sides facing Bayern away from home for the first time in the European Cup or Champions League have won (W20 D1) since Bordeaux triumphed 2-0 back in November 2009.
- Since Hansi Flick took charge, Bayern Munich have won their six home games in the Champions League by an aggregate score of 18-3.
- Lazio have only won one of their past 15 away games in the Champions League (drawn five, lost nine) and are winless in the last eight in this run (drawn four, lost four). Their last away victory in the competition was back in September 2003, winning 2-0 away at Besiktas in the group stage.
- In the first leg, Jamal Musiala became Bayern Munich's youngest-ever goalscorer (17 years, 363 days) in the Champions League, breaking Samuel Kuffour's record from 1994 (18 years, 60 days). The only teenager to score in consecutive appearances in the competition for the club is Kingsley Coman in March 2016, when he was 19.
- Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has been directly involved in 33 goals in 31 home games for the club in the Champions League (28 goals and five assists). Indeed, the German side have won all 21 of their home games in the competition when Lewandowski has been on the scoresheet.
