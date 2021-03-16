Olivier Giroud scored with a spectacular overhead kick in Chelsea's 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid in the first leg

Chelsea will be without Jorginho and Mason Mount for the second leg of their last-16 Champions League tie against Atletico Madrid at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues won the first leg 1-0, thanks to Olivier Giroud's overhead kick.

Midfielders Jorginho and Mount have scored six of Chelsea's 13 goals in Thomas Tuchel's 12 games in charge, but both are suspended for Wednesday.

"They are two key players for us, especially Mason for his offensive skills," said the German.

"They have been important players so far but we have a group so the challenge is to adapt and find solutions."

Defender Thiago Silva and striker Tammy Abraham remain out because of injuries, but are expected to be back in the squad after the international break.

Chelsea won the Champions League in 2011-12, but have not made it past the last-16 stage since 2013-14.

Atletico, who eliminated Liverpool at this stage of the competition last season, are top of La Liga and Tuchel is expecting another tough game, after the first leg was played in Romania because of coronavirus restrictions.

"Atletico is one of the teams to give away the fewest chances in the whole of Europe so it's very important to be patient and keep this level going," said Tuchel, who is yet to lose a game since replacing the sacked Frank Lampard.

"We have a big respect for them because we are playing against the leaders in Spain and we did an outstanding job in Bucharest.

"We need to be focused, play a high-intensity match and play with hunger, aggression and a high level."

Atletico will be able to call upon England wing-back Kieran Trippier, Belgium winger Yannick Carrasco and Uruguay defender Jose Gimenez after the trio all missed the first leg.

"Chelsea don't have a weakness. The only thing is they don't know what can happen from a negative point of view - they have not had a negative result yet," said boss Diego Simeone.

"We don't know how they will approach it, but I know what we want, which is to win."

Will Giroud break Ibrahimovic's record? - The stats

Atletico Madrid have lost three Champions League matches against Chelsea, their joint-most against an opponent along with Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.

Chelsea have never been eliminated in a European two-legged knockout tie after winning the first leg away from home (progressed from all 13).

Atletico Madrid have a 50% progression rate in the European Cup/Champions League after losing the first leg of knockout ties, progressing from four of eight previous ties.

Thomas Tuchel has only lost three of the 16 home games he has overseen as a manager in the Champions League (won 11, drew two).

Atletico Madrid have won just two of their past 10 away Champions League knockout matches (drawn two, lost six).

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud is averaging a goal every 38 minutes in the Champions League this season, the best ratio in a season of any player to play at least 200 minutes. It is the best in a European Cup season since Ton Blanker in 1979-80, who netted one goal every 34 minutes for Ajax.

Should Giroud score in the second leg, he will be the oldest player to score in both legs of a Champions League knockout tie (34 years, 168 days). The current oldest is Zlatan Ibrahimovic v Chelsea in 2015-16 for Paris St-Germain in the last 16 (34 years, 158 days).

Atletico Madrid striker Luis Suárez has failed to score in all five of his Champions League appearances for the club this season and has not scored in any of his last 24 away appearances in the competition, since September 2015 with Barcelona at Roma.

Will Chelsea advance?

Simon Gleave, head of sports analysis, Nielsen's Gracenote, said: "Chelsea have a 63% chance of finishing the job and reaching the last eight, according to the Euro Club Index. external-link

Chelsea's chance of winning the Champions League is now as high as it has ever been. The Euro Club Index gives Chelsea a 4% chance of lifting the Champions League trophy later this year. Chelsea's chance was also 4% after they had sealed qualification before the final group phase match."