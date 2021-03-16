Champions League - Round of 16 - 2nd Leg
Real MadridReal Madrid1AtalantaAtalanta0

Real Madrid v Atalanta

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Line-ups

Real Madrid

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Courtois
  • 5Varane
  • 4Ramos
  • 6Nacho
  • 17Vázquez
  • 15ValverdeBooked at 39mins
  • 10Modric
  • 8Kroos
  • 23Mendy
  • 9Benzema
  • 20Vinícius Júnior

Substitutes

  • 3Militão
  • 11Asensio
  • 12Marcelo
  • 13Lunin
  • 22Isco
  • 25Rodrygo
  • 26Altube
  • 34Duro

Atalanta

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 57Sportiello
  • 2Toloi
  • 17Romero
  • 19Djimsiti
  • 3Maehle
  • 32Pessina
  • 15de Roon
  • 8Gosens
  • 18Malinovskiy
  • 88Pasalic
  • 9Muriel

Substitutes

  • 6Palomino
  • 7Lammers
  • 13Caldara
  • 31Rossi
  • 40Ruggeri
  • 41Ghislandi
  • 59Al Miranchuk
  • 72Ilicic
  • 91Zapata
  • 95Gollini
Referee:
Danny Makkelie

Match Stats

Home TeamReal MadridAway TeamAtalanta
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home5
Away4
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away2
Fouls
Home5
Away4

Live Text

  1. Booking

    Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Federico Valverde (Real Madrid).

  3. Post update

    Berat Djimsiti (Atalanta) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  4. Goal!

    Goal! Real Madrid 1, Atalanta 0. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Luka Modric.

  5. Post update

    Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Cristian Romero (Atalanta).

  7. Post update

    Nacho (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Marten de Roon (Atalanta).

  9. Post update

    Foul by Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid).

  10. Post update

    Robin Gosens (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Luka Modric (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Karim Benzema.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Luka Modric (Real Madrid).

  14. Post update

    Matteo Pessina (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Luis Muriel (Atalanta) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rafael Tolói.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ferland Mendy.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Federico Valverde.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Berat Djimsiti (Atalanta) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Atalanta. Conceded by Lucas Vázquez.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Cristian Romero (Atalanta) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luis Muriel with a cross.

