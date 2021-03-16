Real Madrid v Atalanta

Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Line-ups
Real Madrid
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Courtois
- 5Varane
- 4Ramos
- 6Nacho
- 17Vázquez
- 15ValverdeBooked at 39mins
- 10Modric
- 8Kroos
- 23Mendy
- 9Benzema
- 20Vinícius Júnior
Substitutes
- 3Militão
- 11Asensio
- 12Marcelo
- 13Lunin
- 22Isco
- 25Rodrygo
- 26Altube
- 34Duro
Atalanta
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 57Sportiello
- 2Toloi
- 17Romero
- 19Djimsiti
- 3Maehle
- 32Pessina
- 15de Roon
- 8Gosens
- 18Malinovskiy
- 88Pasalic
- 9Muriel
Substitutes
- 6Palomino
- 7Lammers
- 13Caldara
- 31Rossi
- 40Ruggeri
- 41Ghislandi
- 59Al Miranchuk
- 72Ilicic
- 91Zapata
- 95Gollini
- Referee:
- Danny Makkelie
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away4
Live Text
Booking
Post update
Foul by Federico Valverde (Real Madrid).
Post update
Berat Djimsiti (Atalanta) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal!
Goal! Real Madrid 1, Atalanta 0. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Luka Modric.
Post update
Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Cristian Romero (Atalanta).
Post update
Nacho (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Marten de Roon (Atalanta).
Post update
Foul by Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid).
Post update
Robin Gosens (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Luka Modric (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Karim Benzema.
Post update
Foul by Luka Modric (Real Madrid).
Post update
Matteo Pessina (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Luis Muriel (Atalanta) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rafael Tolói.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ferland Mendy.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Federico Valverde.
Post update
Attempt missed. Berat Djimsiti (Atalanta) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Atalanta. Conceded by Lucas Vázquez.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Cristian Romero (Atalanta) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luis Muriel with a cross.