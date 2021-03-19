Sportscene Predictions: Amy Irons v The Pundits
Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership
One former Scottish Premiership manager is top of the Sportscene Predictions table, but how will another one fare?
BBC Scotland's The Nine presenter Amy Irons suffered defeat against former Ross County manager Stuart Kettlewell earlier this season and this weekend she goes up against ex-Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson in forecasting the last round of pre-split fixtures.
|Amy
|Stephen
|Dundee United v Aberdeen
|1-1
|0-0
|Hamilton v St Mirren
|1-2
|1-1
|Kilmarnock v Motherwell
|0-1
|1-2
|Livingston v Hibernian
|1-2
|1-2
|St Johnstone v Ross County
|1-1
|2-0
|Celtic v Rangers
|2-1
|0-1
A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.
All games Saturday 15:00 GMT unless stated.
Dundee United v Aberdeen
Amy's prediction: 1-1
Stephen's prediction: 0-0
Hamilton Academical v St Mirren
Amy's prediction: 1-2
Stephen's prediction: 1-1
Kilmarnock v Motherwell
Amy's prediction: 0-1
Stephen's prediction: 1-2
Livingston v Hibernian
Amy's prediction: 1-2
Stephen's prediction: 1-2
St Johnstone v Ross County
Amy's prediction: 1-1
Stephen's prediction: 2-0
Celtic v Rangers (12:00 GMT Sunday)
Amy's prediction: 2-1
Stephen's prediction: 0-1
PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2020-21
|Pundit
|Score
|Stuart Kettlewell
|110
|Chick Young
|110
|Andy Halliday
|90
|Allan Preston
|80
|Stuart Cosgrove
|70
|Derek Ferguson
|70
|Chris Iwelumo
|70 & 40
|Julie Fleeting
|60 & 60
|Shaun Maloney
|60
|Gary Holt
|50
|Michael Stewart
|50 & 30
|Tam Cowan
|50
|Pat Bonner
|50
|Willie Miller
|50
|Leanne Crichton
|40 & 40
|Gary Caldwell
|40
|Billy Dodds
|40
|Richard Foster
|30
|Marvin Bartley
|30
|James McFadden
|30
|Stephen O'Donnell
|30
|Charlie Adam
|20
|Chris Burke
|20
|Richard Gordon
|20
|Peter Lovenkrands
|20
|Steven Pressley
|10
|Shelley Kerr
|10
|Total scores
|Amy
|1,500
|Pundits
|1,430
|Amy v Pundits
|P30
|W10
|D8
|L11