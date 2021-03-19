Sportscene Predictions: Amy Irons v The Pundits

One former Scottish Premiership manager is top of the Sportscene Predictions table, but how will another one fare?

BBC Scotland's The Nine presenter Amy Irons suffered defeat against former Ross County manager Stuart Kettlewell earlier this season and this weekend she goes up against ex-Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson in forecasting the last round of pre-split fixtures.

AmyStephen
Dundee United v Aberdeen1-10-0
Hamilton v St Mirren1-21-1
Kilmarnock v Motherwell0-11-2
Livingston v Hibernian1-21-2
St Johnstone v Ross County1-12-0
Celtic v Rangers2-10-1

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

All games Saturday 15:00 GMT unless stated.

Amy's prediction: 1-1

Stephen's prediction: 0-0

Amy's prediction: 1-2

Stephen's prediction: 1-1

Amy's prediction: 0-1

Stephen's prediction: 1-2

Amy's prediction: 1-2

Stephen's prediction: 1-2

Amy's prediction: 1-1

Stephen's prediction: 2-0

Amy's prediction: 2-1

Stephen's prediction: 0-1

PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2020-21

PunditScore
Stuart Kettlewell110
Chick Young110
Andy Halliday90
Allan Preston80
Stuart Cosgrove70
Derek Ferguson70
Chris Iwelumo70 & 40
Julie Fleeting60 & 60
Shaun Maloney60
Gary Holt50
Michael Stewart50 & 30
Tam Cowan50
Pat Bonner50
Willie Miller50
Leanne Crichton40 & 40
Gary Caldwell40
Billy Dodds40
Richard Foster30
Marvin Bartley30
James McFadden30
Stephen O'Donnell30
Charlie Adam20
Chris Burke20
Richard Gordon20
Peter Lovenkrands20
Steven Pressley10
Shelley Kerr10
Total scores
Amy1,500
Pundits1,430
Amy v Pundits
P30W10D8L11

