One former Scottish Premiership manager is top of the Sportscene Predictions table, but how will another one fare?

BBC Scotland's The Nine presenter Amy Irons suffered defeat against former Ross County manager Stuart Kettlewell earlier this season and this weekend she goes up against ex-Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson in forecasting the last round of pre-split fixtures.

Amy Stephen Dundee United v Aberdeen 1-1 0-0 Hamilton v St Mirren 1-2 1-1 Kilmarnock v Motherwell 0-1 1-2 Livingston v Hibernian 1-2 1-2 St Johnstone v Ross County 1-1 2-0 Celtic v Rangers 2-1 0-1

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

All games Saturday 15:00 GMT unless stated.

Dundee United v Aberdeen

Amy's prediction: 1-1

Stephen's prediction: 0-0

Hamilton Academical v St Mirren

Amy's prediction: 1-2

Stephen's prediction: 1-1

Kilmarnock v Motherwell

Amy's prediction: 0-1

Stephen's prediction: 1-2

Livingston v Hibernian

Amy's prediction: 1-2

Stephen's prediction: 1-2

St Johnstone v Ross County

Amy's prediction: 1-1

Stephen's prediction: 2-0

Celtic v Rangers (12:00 GMT Sunday)

Amy's prediction: 2-1

Stephen's prediction: 0-1

PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2020-21

Pundit Score Stuart Kettlewell 110 Chick Young 110 Andy Halliday 90 Allan Preston 80 Stuart Cosgrove 70 Derek Ferguson 70 Chris Iwelumo 70 & 40 Julie Fleeting 60 & 60 Shaun Maloney 60 Gary Holt 50 Michael Stewart 50 & 30 Tam Cowan 50 Pat Bonner 50 Willie Miller 50 Leanne Crichton 40 & 40 Gary Caldwell 40 Billy Dodds 40 Richard Foster 30 Marvin Bartley 30 James McFadden 30 Stephen O'Donnell 30 Charlie Adam 20 Chris Burke 20 Richard Gordon 20 Peter Lovenkrands 20 Steven Pressley 10 Shelley Kerr 10

Total scores Amy 1,500 Pundits 1,430