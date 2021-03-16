Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Sheffield United and Southampton players clashed in the 90th minute of their Premier League game at Bramall Lane on 6 March

Sheffield United and Southampton have been fined £20,000 each for failing to ensure their players "conducted themselves in an orderly fashion".

Both clubs admitted breaching Football Association Rule E2 after tempers flared late on in Saints' 2-0 win.

John Fleck's foul on Saints' Che Adams sparked the confrontation.

Fleck was shown a yellow card, with team-mate Oli McBurnie and Southampton's Jannik Vestergaard then booked for their reaction.