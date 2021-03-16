Last updated on .From the section England

Jordan Pickford came off injured after 43 minutes against Burnley

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford will miss England's three World Cup qualifiers this month after sustaining an abdominal muscle injury.

Pickford, 27, was forced off just before half-time in Saturday's Premier League defeat against Burnley.

The Toffees said he will miss their FA Cup quarter-final against Manchester City on Saturday as well as matches against San Marino, Albania and Poland.

England boss Gareth Southgate will name his squad on Thursday.

Everton said Pickford injured his oblique abdominal muscle attempting to stop a strike from Johann Berg Gudmundsson.

Pickford has won 30 caps and played in November's Nations League games.