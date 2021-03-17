Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Chris Wilder, who has just left Sheffield United, would be a smart choice to replace Neil Lennon as Celtic manager, says former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke refuses to rule himself out of the running for the Celtic job. (Sun) external-link

"I could be somewhere else in the summer," admits Clarke when discussing the speculation around the Celtic vacancy. (Record) external-link

Striker Che Adams could win 60 Scotland caps after being called up to the squad, says Clarke. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

However, Clarke has given Southampton's Adams no assurances about inclusion in his European Championship squad. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Former Celtic striker John Hartson says the club's reluctance to field Leigh Griffiths has cost the forward his place in the Scotland squad. (Record) external-link

Hibernian head coach Jack Ross has backed forward Kevin Nisbet to become a Scotland regular after his maiden call-up to the national squad. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Nisbet needs to take his game "to another level" after being called up to the Scotland squad, says former Hibs striker Tam McManus. (Record) external-link

Rangers trio Borna Barisic, Glen Kamara and Kemar Roofe are each one booking away from a European suspension ahead of Thursday's Europa League last-16 return leg with Slavia Prague at Ibrox, with the aggregate score tied at 1-1. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Stephen Glass and Scott Brown teaming up as Aberdeen's new management team "is a great idea", according to former Hibernian and Kilmarnock boss Bobby Williamson. (Sun) external-link

Glass, Brown and Allan Russell would be former Aberdeen captain Willie Miller's choice as the club's new coaching staff. (Evening Express - subscription required) external-link