Leicester City v Manchester United

Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Leicester midfielder Dennis Praet hasn't played since the FA Cup third-round win at Stoke on 9 January

TEAM NEWS

Leicester are without Ricardo Pereira because of a minor hamstring strain.

Midfielder Dennis Praet is available after a 10-week absence with a hamstring injury of his own.

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford was taken off against AC Milan after feeling an unspecified "twinge" and he could be a doubt for Sunday.

Paul Pogba marked his comeback with the winner in Milan, while the returning David De Gea and Donny van de Beek were unused substitutes.

Sunday might come too soon for Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial, while Eric Bailly will also be assessed.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

The last time these two sides played at King Power Stadium, on 26 December, it was a cracking game that ended up 2-2.

I'm expecting it to be quite open this time too and I just have a feeling the Foxes will edge it.

But, whether they win or lose this tie, both teams are on course for successful seasons. A top-four finish would make sure of that on its own - going on and winning the FA Cup would be like the cherry on the top.

Prediction: 2-1

Lawro's full predictions v racing driver Billy Monger

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Leicester's only win in the past 25 meetings - spanning 23 years - was by 5-3 at the King Power Stadium in the Premier League in September 2014 (W1, D5, L19).

That's their solitary home victory over United in 14 attempts.

Manchester United won both previous FA Cup meetings: 3-1 in the 1963 final and 2-1 away in the fifth round in 1975-76.

Leicester City

Leicester hold the unenviable record for most FA Cup final appearances without winning the trophy. The last of their four finals came in 1969.

The Foxes have not reached the FA Cup semi-finals since 1982; they have since lost five quarter-finals, the last three of them all against Chelsea (2020, 2018, 2012).

Each of their eight goals in the FA Cup this season has been scored by a different player.

Leicester have lost seven of their 16 domestic home games this season, although they've won five out of seven in 2021.

Brendan Rodgers has lost 11 of his 14 meetings with Man Utd, failing to win any of the last seven.

Manchester United