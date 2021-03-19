Chelsea v Sheffield United

Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Kepa Arrizabalaga has started all of Chelsea's FA Cup games this season and made a crucial save in the fifth-round win at Barnsley

TEAM NEWS

Chelsea may need to monitor Andreas Christensen, who has been unwell, but Mason Mount and Jorginho are available again after serving European suspensions in midweek.

The Blues will assess Tammy Abraham, who is back in training after an ankle problem, but Thiago Silva remains out.

Sheffield United are without on-loan defender Ethan Ampadu, who will not be permitted to face his parent club.

David McGoldrick has been nursing a knee injury but is fit to play.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Sheffield United were mauled by Leicester last week in their first game without Chris Wilder in charge.

Wilder didn't lose his job because he had lost the dressing room - far from it - and the Blades looked like a team who have just had the heart ripped out of their club.

They are not going to bounce back here, either. Chelsea might not be too exciting to watch under Thomas Tuchel but they know how to get the job done.

Prediction: 2-0

Because of the First World War, the Blades held the trophy until the FA Cup resumed in 1920

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Chelsea have won four of their five FA Cup games against Sheffield United, keeping a clean sheet in each of those victories.

The Blades' last win away to Chelsea came in a Premier League match on 31 October 1992, when Brian Deane scored the decisive goal in a 2-1 victory.

The Yorkshire side are winless in their subsequent four games at Stamford Bridge (D1, L3).

Chelsea

Chelsea have reached the FA Cup quarter-finals for the 15th time in 21 seasons - more than any other side during that period.

They have lost just three of 14 quarter-final ties this century, including a solitary home defeat against Arsenal in 2003.

Victory would send the Blues through to the semi-finals for the fourth time in five seasons.

The Londoners have won 19 of their last 23 FA Cup games at Stamford Bridge, including each of the last four.

Sheffield United