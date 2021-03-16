Last updated on .From the section Aberdeen

Dave Cormack says Aberdeen have a "clear criteria" for their next manager

Recruiting Aberdeen's new manager "will take as long as it will take", says chairman Dave Cormack.

Derek McInnes parted with the club last week and Paul Sheerin will lead the team on Saturday against Dundee United.

Former Aberdeen player Stephen Glass has been linked with the post but Cormack insists "not one person has been offered or guaranteed the job".

"It might take two weeks, it might take longer, but it's a process we have to go through," Cormack told RedTV.

"It will take as long as it will take."

Aberdeen are still in contention for third place, trailing Hibernian by six points with six matches to play, including one against Hibs.

McInnes was in post for almost eight years and won the 2014 Scottish League Cup with the club.

"We have a clear strategy on the philosophy, how we want to play and bringing young players through," Cormack added.

"We've got a clear criteria for what we're looking for."