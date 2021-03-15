Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Chelsea beat Atletico Madrid 3-1 on aggregate last week to progress to the Champions League last eight

Both legs of Chelsea's Women's Champions League quarter-final with Wolfsburg will be played in Budapest.

Covid-19 travel restrictions in Germany prevent the two-time Champions League winners from travelling to the UK.

Wolfsburg would have to quarantine for 10 days on their return from the first leg, meaning they would be unable to play the second leg a week later.

The two matches will both be staged at Ujpest's Szusza Ferenc Stadion in the Hungarian capital.

Liverpool's men's team played both legs of their Champions League last-16 tie against RB Leipzig in Budapest for similar reasons.

Chelsea will be the home side in the first leg on 24 March, with Wolfsburg 'hosting' the Blues on 31 March.