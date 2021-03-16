Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Che Adams has been called up to Steve Clarke's Scotland squad for this month's World Cup qualifiers.

The Southampton striker, 24, has been capped by England Under-20s but qualifies for Scotland through the grandparent rule.

He reportedly turned down an approach from Scotland in 2019.

Clarke's side will face Austria at home on 25 March, Israel away three days later and Faroe Islands at home on 31 March.

Celtic defender Jack Hendry, who is currently on loan at KV Oostende, and Hibernian forward Kevin Nisbet, have also been called up, the latter for the first time.

Adams has scored seven goals this season with his third in three games coming in Southampton's weekend defeat by Brighton.

By contrast, Lyndon Dykes - Scotland's main striker in recent games, who is also in the squad - has not scored in 20 games since November and has been relegated to the bench in four of Queens Park Rangers' past five games.

Sheffield United's Scottish attacking duo Oli Burke and Oli McBurnie have three goals between them this season and only Burke has netted for his country - once. McBurnie retains his place in Clarke's group.

There is, however, no room for Celtic's Leigh Griffiths, Dundee United forward Lawrence Shankland or Parkhead midfielder David Turnbull, with the latter tipped by many to be in contention for a maiden call up to the senior squad.

This month's opening qualifiers for Qatar 2022 are Scotland's last scheduled matches before their European Championship games with Czech Republic, England and Croatia at this summer's finals.

