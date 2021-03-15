Spanish La Liga
BarcelonaBarcelona4HuescaHuesca1

Barcelona 4-1 Huesca: Lionel Messi equals Xavi's Barcelona appearance record

Last updated on .From the section European Footballcomments19

Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi has scored 661 goals in 767 appearances for Barcelona in all competitions since making his debut in 2004

Lionel Messi scored twice and made another on the day he equalled Xavi's record for most Barcelona appearances.

Messi was playing for Barca for the 767th time and his curled double, along with goals from Antoine Griezmann and Oscar Mingueza, helped his side to a comfortable win over struggling Huesca.

Rafa Mir scored a controversial penalty for Huesca at the end of the first half, but Barca cruised to the victory.

They move second in La Liga, four points behind leaders Atletico Madrid.

The 33-year-old Argentina forward has won La Liga 10 times and the Champions League on four occasions among 34 trophies since he made his competitive debut as a substitute in a 1-0 away derby win against Espanyol on 16 October 2004.

Messi, whose contract expires at the end of this season, will break former Spain midfielder Xavi's record on Sunday if he plays in the league game at Real Sociedad.

Barcelona
Barcelona displayed a painted banner of Messi and Xavi together with the words 'touching the sky' at the Nou Camp

Barcelona were knocked out in the last 16 of the Champions League by Paris St-Germain on Wednesday but still have hopes of winning a domestic league and cup double.

Against bottom-of-the-table Huesca, Messi scored after 13 minutes with a fine, left-footed curled effort from outside the penalty area before Griezmann added an almost identical goal 22 minutes later.

Huesca had lost 8-2 at the Nou Camp in 2018, but were given a fortunate way back into the game when Barca goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen was adjudged to have fouled Huesca's Mir.

The striker, on loan from Wolves, converted the penalty, but the hosts restored their two-goal lead when Mingueza headed his first goal for the club following Messi's cross from the left wing.

Mir had a chance to make it 3-2 but somehow chested the ball over the bar from only a few yards out. Messi grabbed his second goal of the night, and his 661st for Barcelona, with another curled, left-footed shot from distance in stoppage time.

The win takes Barcelona, who have already reached the Copa del Rey final, above Real Madrid and into second with 11 league games of the season remaining.

Line-ups

Barcelona

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 28Mingueza
  • 21de JongSubstituted forAraujoat 63'minutes
  • 15Lenglet
  • 2DestSubstituted forKourouma Kouroumaat 69'minutes
  • 5Busquets
  • 16GonzálezSubstituted forPuigat 85'minutes
  • 18Alba
  • 10Messi
  • 7GriezmannSubstituted forMachado Trincãoat 69'minutes
  • 11DembéléSubstituted forBraithwaiteat 85'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Araujo
  • 8Pjanic
  • 9Braithwaite
  • 12Puig
  • 13Murara Neto
  • 17Machado Trincão
  • 19Fernandes Siqueira
  • 23Umtiti
  • 24Firpo
  • 27Kourouma Kourouma
  • 36Tenas

Huesca

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Fernández
  • 3MaffeoSubstituted forLópezat 78'minutes
  • 14Pulido
  • 18Siovas
  • 4ÍnsuaBooked at 60minsSubstituted forVavroat 78'minutes
  • 11Galán Gil
  • 7FerreiroSubstituted forOntiverosat 78'minutes
  • 2DoumbiaSubstituted forSeoaneat 60'minutes
  • 17Rico
  • 23EscricheBooked at 48minsSubstituted forGómezat 60'minutes
  • 9Mir

Substitutes

  • 5Mosquera
  • 6Ramírez
  • 10Gómez
  • 12Okazaki
  • 13Fernández
  • 15Ontiveros
  • 19López
  • 20Seoane
  • 21Real
  • 24García
  • 25Vavro
Referee:
Adrián Cordero Vega

Match Stats

Home TeamBarcelonaAway TeamHuesca
Possession
Home69%
Away31%
Shots
Home12
Away8
Shots on Target
Home5
Away4
Corners
Home7
Away3
Fouls
Home8
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Barcelona 4, Huesca 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Barcelona 4, Huesca 1.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Huesca. Conceded by Ronald Araujo.

  4. Goal!

    Goal! Barcelona 4, Huesca 1. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Trincão.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Óscar Mingueza (Barcelona).

  6. Post update

    Javi Galán (Huesca) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Offside, Barcelona. Ilaix Moriba tries a through ball, but Jordi Alba is caught offside.

  8. Post update

    Riqui Puig (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Jaime Seoane (Huesca).

  10. Post update

    Óscar Mingueza (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Jaime Seoane (Huesca).

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Barcelona. Riqui Puig replaces Pedri.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Barcelona. Martin Braithwaite replaces Ousmane Dembélé.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rafa Mir (Huesca) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

  15. Post update

    Ilaix Moriba (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Rafa Mir (Huesca).

  17. Post update

    Foul by Ronald Araujo (Barcelona).

  18. Post update

    Rafa Mir (Huesca) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Huesca. Denis Vavro replaces Pablo Ínsua.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Huesca. Pedro López replaces Pablo Maffeo.

Comments

Join the conversation

21 comments

  • Comment posted by imado, today at 22:51

    BBC gossip saying Barcelona want Aguero, But this will happen only if Messi stays at Barca, I remember last year rumours saying Messi is joining City, and he wants Pep and Aguero to stay at the club.
    I think Messi want Aguero to be with him, whether he stays a Barca or he leaving for another club.

  • Comment posted by ctid, today at 22:50

    Imagine what these achievements would mean if he played any of his career in a competitive league.

  • Comment posted by RKP80, today at 22:50

    A genius, who’s loyalty has been tested in recent times but his class has shone throughout.

    I watched him as a 17 year old years ago, like a fine bottle of whiskey, Messi has aged beautifully. Hope to see him again in the premier league!

  • Comment posted by ABM, today at 22:49

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by ABM, today at 22:48

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by ABM, today at 22:47

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by ABM, today at 22:47

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Y0U, today at 22:41

    From one club player to one man club. Barca without him would be nowhere near the top of the table rn.

    • Reply posted by bobby smith, today at 22:51

      bobby smith replied:
      Your right Barca are such a one man team

  • Comment posted by You, today at 22:41

    Maradona is the GOAT

  • Comment posted by Friendlee, today at 22:40

    Are there any records he’s not got? Maybe an old rare Elvis B-side 😁

  • Comment posted by DSharp, today at 22:38

    I'd still take him in my 5 a side team if he's nowhere to go at the end of the season

  • Comment posted by Nick87, today at 22:36

    GOATTTTT

    • Reply posted by Bert , today at 22:39

      Bert replied:
      If he was he would do it at international level

  • Comment posted by exxyeddie, today at 22:35

    Re: comment 1
    Did you think that up all by yourself? Original comedy gold 🥱

  • Comment posted by You, today at 22:33

    Not as good as Ronaldo the GOAT

  • Comment posted by matti, today at 22:32

    Incredible footballer, how him and Ronaldo keep doing it year on year is beyond me. Messi is the better player for me but you could argue all day who's better. I'm just glad I got to see them both throughout their whole careers.

  • Comment posted by Tacca, today at 22:29

    But can he do it on a cold wet Monday night in Stoke!?

    • Reply posted by MCV, today at 22:33

      MCV replied:
      He used to play in Rosario ...he could play on a wet Monday night at Stoke with his eyes shut and score a hat trick bud

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Monday 15th March 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atl Madrid27196250183263
2Barcelona27185461233859
3Real Madrid27176446222457
4Sevilla26163736201651
5Real Sociedad27129643222145
6Real Betis27133113641-542
7Villarreal2791353730740
8Granada27106113344-1136
9Levante2781183635135
10Celta Vigo2781093440-634
11Ath Bilbao2797113731634
12Valencia2779113237-530
13Osasuna2778122335-1229
14Cádiz2778122342-1929
15Getafe2777132132-1128
16Real Valladolid27511112537-1226
17Elche2659122439-1524
18Alavés2758142343-2023
19Eibar27410132132-1122
20Huesca27311132644-1820
View full Spanish La Liga table

