Rui Patricio was carried off on a stretcher after a 15-minute delay at Molineux

Wolves goalkeeper Rui Patricio is "conscious" and "going to be OK" after his head injury against Liverpool, says boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

Patricio was taken off on a stretcher after a 15-minute delay following a collision with his captain Conor Coady near the end of Wolves' 1-0 defeat.

Wolves forward Raul Jimenez, in the stands at Molineux on Monday, fractured his skull against Arsenal in November.

"Rui Patricio is OK," Nuno told BBC Sport.

"He's conscious, he's aware and he remembers what happened.

"The assessment is positive - he's going to be OK."

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah had an effort ruled out for offside towards the end of the Premier League match and, as Patricio tried to prevent the Egyptian from scoring, his head collided with Coady's knee.

The flag was not raised until after Salah had scored from an offside position, but it is unclear whether an earlier decision would have prevented the collision.

John Ruddy was brought on as a concussion substitute after Portugal keeper Patricio, 33, was treated on the pitch.

"Concussion, when it's something so serious, you always get worried," added Nuno.

"It can happen in football. He's OK. We have to be aware of the right measures. He's in good hands."

When asked about the offside flag staying down, Nuno said "the law is clear".

He added: "The referees keep the flag down and play to the whistle. Situations will happen. This won't be the only time."

Patricio, who has 92 caps for Portugal, has started all but one of Wolves' Premier League games since joining from Sporting Lisbon before the 2018-19 season.

Jimenez needed surgery after a clash of heads with Gunners defender David Luiz.

Nuno said he does not have a date for the Mexico striker's return and "cannot rush things".

"He's training, not too involved - he must avoid contact," he added.

"Hopefully we'll still have him this season but we have to be patient."