Kennedy's next task as interim Celtic manager is a home game against Rangers on Sunday

John Kennedy is a "terrific coach" but making him the next manager of Celtic would be a "risk", says John Collins.

Kennedy, 37, has been in caretaker charge since Neil Lennon's resignation last month.

He was assistant to Lennon and worked under previous bosses Brendan Rodgers and Ronny Deila.

"It's a different ball game stepping up to be manager," said Collins, who was assistant to Deila and played for the club from 1990-96.

"He was with me and Ronny and Brendan speaks very highly of him.

"He's got vast experience on the training pitch. There's no doubt he's a terrific coach.

"John is a very calm, calculated individual. I think he speaks very well in press conferences.

"But, at this moment in time, it's a risk because he hasn't been a manager before.

"I think probably his best bet would be to go somewhere else and get experience, and maybe come back. But for him to jump into the seat just now I think is a big ask."

Kennedy has overseen a 1-0 win over Aberdeen and a 0-0 draw at Dundee United since Lennon's departure.

On Sunday, Celtic host new champions Rangers, who are 20 points in front of their Glasgow rivals.

Collins, who has expressed an interest in a director of football role at his former club, reckons the next Celtic boss has a major rebuild on his hands.

"Recruitment is the biggest thing for the new manager because Rangers are a settled team," he added on BBC Sportsound.

"There is a nucleus of good young players there but there will have to be five first team signings, minimum."