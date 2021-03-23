National League
Dag & RedDagenham & Redbridge19:00HartlepoolHartlepool United
Venue: Chigwell Construction Stadium, England

Dagenham & Redbridge v Hartlepool United

Last updated on .From the section National League

Line-ups

Dag & Red

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Justham
  • 4Rance
  • 20Wright
  • 3Johnson
  • 22da Silva Vilhete
  • 25Wilson
  • 27Gordon
  • 18Sagaf
  • 11Weston
  • 10Balanta
  • 6Clark

Substitutes

  • 2Reynolds
  • 9McCallum
  • 13Strizovic
  • 17McQueen
  • 23Khan

Hartlepool

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Killip
  • 23Sterry
  • 2Cass
  • 4Liddle
  • 15Johnson
  • 3Ferguson
  • 8Featherstone
  • 6Shelton
  • 14Holohan
  • 11Oates
  • 29Armstrong

Substitutes

  • 5Odusina
  • 9Enigbokan-Bloomfield
  • 10Molyneux
  • 18Williams
  • 19White
Referee:
Robert Whitton

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sutton United27176446232357
2Hartlepool30158739271253
3Torquay28156748291951
4Stockport28138740241647
5Wrexham29138840291147
6Notts County26136734211345
7Bromley28128846351144
8Halifax28127943331043
9Eastleigh28111073628843
10Boreham Wood3091383632440
11Chesterfield261231138281039
12Maidenhead United2511684036439
13Aldershot27115114140138
14Yeovil30115144347-438
15Altrincham31108133439-538
16Dag & Red28107112835-737
17Solihull Moors2695122832-432
18Woking2787123031-131
19Wealdstone2785143456-2229
20Weymouth2876153142-1127
21King's Lynn2766153354-2124
22Barnet2734202165-4413
23Dover1531111235-2310
View full National League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC