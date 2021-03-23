Scunthorpe United v Bradford City

ScunthorpeScunthorpe United19:00BradfordBradford City
Line-ups
Scunthorpe
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 33Howard
- 32Howe
- 2Clarke
- 4Bedeau
- 12Brown
- 8Gilliead
- 23Karacan
- 20Spence
- 14Green
- 11Eisa
- 9Loft
Substitutes
- 1Watson
- 15Hippolyte
- 22Beestin
- 24Olomola
- 25Rowe
- 40Jessop
- 45McAtee
Bradford
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1O'Donnell
- 6O'Connor
- 4O'Connor
- 5Canavan
- 23Wood
- 22Sutton
- 18Watt
- 15Vernam
- 26Scales
- 31Crankshaw
- 29Cook
Substitutes
- 10Donaldson
- 12Stevens
- 13Hornby
- 14Foulds
- 17Evans
- 19Burrell
- 28Rowe
- Referee:
- Tom Nield
Match report to follow.