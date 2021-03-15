Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Maren Mjelde was stretchered off in the 81st minute of Chelsea's 6-0 Women's League Cup final win over Bristol City on Sunday

Chelsea defender Maren Mjelde will miss the rest of the season after suffering a knee injury in their Women's League Cup final win over Bristol City.

Mjelde was carried off on a stretcher and taken to hospital following the incident with Aimee Palmer on Sunday.

In a statement released on Twitter, the Norway international, 31, said the injury was not as bad as first feared.

"I will have to undergo surgery but if everything goes to plan, I will be back in the summer," she said.